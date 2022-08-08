Stella McCartney and VC Firm Collaborative Fund Launch $200 Million Climate Solutions-Focused Fund

The fund, Collab SOS, will invest in companies working to develop more sustainable materials, ingredients, energy and supply chains at the Series A and B level. McCartney announced the initiative on her brand’s Instagram Saturday.

Existing investments include mushroom-based leather alternative manufacturer, Bolt Threads, and AligKnit, a company making yarn from kelp.

The move comes amid growing investment interest in materials and technologies that could reduce the fashion industry’s environmental impact.

