Stella McCartney and VC Firm Collaborative Fund Launch $200 Million Climate Solutions-Focused Fund

Stella McCartney's first bag made from the mushroom-based leather alternative Mylo launches in July.
Stella McCartney's first bag made from the mushroom-based leather alternative Mylo launches in July. (Stella McCartney)
By

The fund, Collab SOS, will invest in companies working to develop more sustainable materials, ingredients, energy and supply chains at the Series A and B level. McCartney announced the initiative on her brand’s Instagram Saturday.

Existing investments include mushroom-based leather alternative manufacturer, Bolt Threads, and AligKnit, a company making yarn from kelp.

The move comes amid growing investment interest in materials and technologies that could reduce the fashion industry’s environmental impact.

Learn more:

Why Big Brands Are Investing in Sustainability Startups

Companies including Ralph Lauren, Lululemon, H&M Group, Kering and Chanel have poured money into innovations that could reduce the industry’s environmental impact.

