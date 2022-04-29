Victoria’s Secret Starts Selling Its Beauty Line on Amazon

The apparel company has launched an Amazon storefront, it announced Friday, where it will start selling about 120 products from its in-house beauty line, VS Beauty, as well as products from its Pink brand.

The Amazon store is Victoria’s Secret first wholesale partnership, reflecting how the brand is experimenting with its business model after spinning off from L Brands last year.

Some 40 percent of its beauty sales happen online, and many shoppers had already been searching for VS Beauty on Amazon, Greg Unis, the brand’s chief executive, said in a statement.

Victoria’s Secret is the top-selling fragrance brand in the US, according to Euromonitor. The category accounts for 15 percent of its total revenue in the U.S., according to a 2021 investor presentation from the brand, and brought in $900 million last year.

