Workplace & Talent

Ganni Appoints First Chief Brand Officer

Ganni's first chief brand officer, Priya Matadeen.
By

The Copenhagen-based brand has appointed Priya Matadeen, former Dazed Media managing director, to the role which will drive Ganni’s global brand strategy. Matadeen will oversee all brand and communications departments from Ganni’s London office.

”We have been searching tirelessly for a profile with the right capabilities to lead our growing brand and creative needs. [Matadeen] will create even more synergy across our brand activities on a global scale as well as understanding and excelling localisation across communities,” said Andrea Baldo, Ganni chief executive.

Prior to Dazed, Matadeen worked at a number of other titles including Vogue, Vice/Virture and creative agency Wieden and Kennedy.

Learn more:

Inside Ganni’s Modern Approach to Old-School Retail

The L Catterton-backed label was six months into a global expansion when the pandemic hit. But it is steaming ahead with plans for a number of new global stores, starting with a King’s Road location in London’s Chelsea neighbourhood.

