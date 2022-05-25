Lululemon, Fenty Beauty, Goop and Glossier Voice Support for Abortion Access

A total of 62 beauty and wellness companies issued a statement Tuesday in support of “Don’t Ban Equality,” a consortium of non-profits that first launched in 2019 in response to growing restrictions to abortion access in certain US states. An industry-wide day of action, initially slated to take place Wednesday, has been postponed in light of recent events in Uvalde, Texas, where a school shooting left 19 children and two adults dead.

“Restrictions on reproductive rights hinder our workers in and out of the workplace and negatively affect our efforts to promote equality and diversity at our companies,” read a statement signed by the 62 companies on Don’t Ban Equality’s website. “We believe in protecting the well-being of all of the people who keep our companies and communities thriving, day in and out.

“We also believe everyone should have access to the comprehensive reproductive health care they need, including abortion.”

The issue of reproductive healthcare and abortion rights in the US has faced renewed urgency since May 2, when Politico reported that the Supreme Court was preparing to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, essentially making access to abortion a state-by-state issue that could see it banned or severely restricted in about half of all US states.

Fashion brands including Patagonia, Levi Strauss & Co., Madewell and H&M have previously lent their names in support of Don’t Ban Equality’s advocacy. Companies have until June 6 to join ahead of the initiative’s public relaunch, which includes a renewed statement in response to specific developments around Roe v. Wade.

