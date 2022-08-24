SCAD Names Dirk Standen Dean of School of Fashion

The former Style.com editor and founding editor of Condé Nast’s creative agency 23 Stories will oversee Savannah College of Art and Design’s undergraduate and graduate programs in fashion design, marketing and management, fibres and accessory and jewellery design. Standen joined SCAD in 2021 as a professor of fashion marketing and management. He will be tasked with developing the School of Fashion’s curriculum and leading it through a fast-evolving industry.

“Dean Standen is a forward thinker who has a deep understanding of style and luxury as well as a clear vision for the future of high fashion and the potential of circular economies and virtual commerce,” said Jesus Rojas, SCAD’s vice president of academic services.

Standen has worked on campaigns for Gucci, Chanel and LVMH, and his writing has been published in outlets including Vanity Fair, Vogue and Tatler.

