Sidney Toledano Named as President of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

The CEO and chairman of LVMH Fashion Group was elected to lead the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode’s haute couture body for a two-year term. He succeeds Ralph Toledano.

Couture houses Chanel, Christian Dior, Givenchy, Jean Paul Gaultier, Maison Margiela and Schiaparelli were also re-elected to the division’s committee.

