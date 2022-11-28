default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Workplace & Talent

Sidney Toledano Named as President of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

Sidney Toledano.
Sidney Toledano. (Courtesy)
By

The CEO and chairman of LVMH Fashion Group was elected to lead the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode’s haute couture body for a two-year term. He succeeds Ralph Toledano.

Couture houses Chanel, Christian Dior, Givenchy, Jean Paul Gaultier, Maison Margiela and Schiaparelli were also re-elected to the division’s committee.

Learn more:

Sidney Toledano Becomes Chairman of the Institut Français de la Mode

Sidney Toledano, chief executive of LVMH Fashion Group, has been appointed chairman of leading French fashion school Institut Français de la Mode (IFM).

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Tags

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2022
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
Voices 2022