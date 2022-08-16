Susan Plagemann named president of WME Fashion.

The Condé Nast veteran will oversee a fashion portfolio that includes Art and Commerce, IMG Fashion Events and Properties, IMG Models and The Wall Group. Plagemann has priorly served as vice president and publisher of Vogue, and chief business officer of the style division, where she oversaw the commercial sides of publications including Vogue, Vanity Fair, GQ, Allure and Glamour.

”We look forward to working alongside Susan to continue investing in and evolving our fashion portfolio at a time when there is great momentum at the intersection of fashion, sports and entertainment,” said Mark Shapiro, president of Endeavor, which merged with WME in 2009.

Plagemann will begin her tenure at the end of August.

