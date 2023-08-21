The State of Luxury Resale

The Business of Fashion
This week, Gucci launched a partnership with The RealReal, betting that the rewards of engaging with the second-hand market outweigh the risks.
Sales of megabrands like Louis Vuitton and Hermès continue to surge, but ubiquity risk is driven by key styles appearing too often on the street and not by revenue, writes Luca Solca.
BoF’s definitive guide to fashion resale, covering the evolution of the market, its growth and upside, consumer behaviours and recommendations for crafting a data-driven resale strategy.
The Danish start-up’s ‘everyday couture’ has earned it a spot on the Paris Fashion Week schedule and a strong following in Asia. Now, it’s gearing up for a new phase of growth.
How the American ‘accessible luxury’ group Tapestry can capitalise on its newly acquired brands and more from BoF’s Imran Amed.
This week, the Australian label’s founders and private equity backers sold a majority stake to Advent International in a deal valuing the business at just over $1 billion at a time when others in the accessible luxury space have struggled to find buyers.
By putting Coach, Michael Kors, Versace and other brands under one roof, the combined company instantly vaults to the top of US fashion groups and creates something genuinely new in the industry: an American accessible luxury giant.