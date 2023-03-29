Are Luxury Brands Overexposed?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The brand known for $50,000 Royal Oak watches transformed itself into a megabrand with more than $2.2 billion in annual sales by taking control of its distribution and forging culturally relevant partnerships. Outgoing CEO François-Henry Bennahmias breaks down the strategy.
The final season of HBO’s drama isn’t the only reason the discreet style of the ultra rich is a topic of conversation again. That, plus what else to watch for this week.
The recent banking drama, starting with Silicon Valley Bank earlier in the month and spreading to Credit Suisse Group AG last week, has roiled markets, sparking fears of further contagion.
His redefinition of contemporary portraiture is just one facet of the young photographer’s stunning body of work, writes Tim Blanks.