How to Win in Retail: Less Science, More Art

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
The private equity giant is acquiring a majority stake in Australian fashion brand from the founding family and Italian fund Style Capital.
This week, Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors owner Capri report financial results, and likely clues to how well-off, but not that well-off, consumers are spending their money. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.
After 18 months of hardly any listings on the equity market, a number of fashion brands are now eyeing public offerings in the coming months. A full recovery, however, is yet to be in sight.
After severing ties with Ye, Adidas was left to deal with $1.3 billion worth of unsold merchandise, which it considered destroying but decided to sell instead, beginning with a first drop in May. That turned out to be the right decision.