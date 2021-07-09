Selfridges’ Andrew Keith on Post-Pandemic Retail

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.
The purpose of the store has shifted dramatically in the past few years. But while other department stores struggle to keep up with these changes, Selfridges has established itself as an outlier by doubling down on its physical retail strategy, as highlighted in BoF’s newest Case Study, “Can Selfridges Future-Proof the Department Store?” The British chain has transformed its storefronts into experiential hubs, decked out with pop-ups, restaurants, art installations and even a skateboarding bowl, to try to get consumers to spend as much time as possible within store walls.
“What we’re creating within the Selfridges stores is a destination,” said Andrew Keith, managing director of Selfridges. ”It’s about being able to create a space people want to go to for the day.”
On this week’s BoF Podcast, Keith joins BoF’s Imran Amed at Selfridges’ Oxford Street flagship during The BoF Professional Summit “What’s a Store For?” The two chat about how the pandemic has affected the retailer’s face-to-face focus, how the company — rumoured to be in discussions about a £4 billion ($5.6 billion) sale to an unknown buyer — is shoring up its e-commerce channels and what he sees for the fused future of digital and physical retail.
Related Articles:
Can Selfridges Future-Proof the Department Store? Download the Case Study
The BoF Professional Summit: What’s a Store For?
Join BoF Professional for the analysis and advice you need. Get 30 days for just $1 or explore group subscriptions for your business.