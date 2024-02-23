The BoF Podcast | Arizona Muse on Modelling and Fashion’s Dirty Roots

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Sales at Renzo Rosso’s Breganza-based fashion group have continued to climb in a rocky market for designer apparel, validating the design-led approach that was on display at the Diesel and Marni shows this week in Milan.
The scope of the celebrity singer’s new Dior deal remains unknown, but industry sources say the former brand ambassador will star in a campaign lensed by Steven Klein.
After buying out the designer’s stake, the London-based brand accelerator now owns 100 percent of the label.
Designers Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen turned their hit bag into one of fashion’s most coveted items through scarcity, constant newness and a little bit of mystique.