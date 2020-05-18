The BoF Podcast: Marc Jacobs Says, ‘I Still Have Stories to Tell’

The Business of Fashion
LONDON, United Kingdom — "I believe we'll dance again and I believe we'll be creative again but how that looks and how that feels... I don't know," Marc Jacobs told BoF Editor-at-Large Tim Blanks in the latest special edition of the BoF Podcast. The designer is currently staying at a hotel in New York, watching as more labels and retailers buckle under store closures and debt.
As American fashion changes rapidly in real-time, Jacobs shared his thoughts on the state of an industry in flux.
