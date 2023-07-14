The BoF Podcast | Oliver Spencer on The Ups and Downs of Building a Fashion Business

The Business of Fashion
Prada, Zegna and others have started teaming up to protect their supply chains, showing a new spirit of collaboration.
Declines in the US were offset by recovery of Chinese spending, with total comparable store sales for the quarter up 18 percent.
Luxury tycoon is in advanced discussions to buy a majority stake in Creative Artists Agency, according to people familiar with the matter, potentially adding another international trophy asset to the portfolio of a French billionaire.
Omega’s sales have recovered and surpassed pre-Covid levels, CEO Raynald Aeschlimann said. But aggressive price hikes, step-and-repeat marketing and an authenticity scandal could challenge the Swatch-owned brand’s ascent.