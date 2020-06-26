The BoF Podcast: Rick Owens on Why Fashion Shows Aren’t Going Away

The Business of Fashion
LONDON, United Kingdom — "This is science's moment... so my responsibility was to study as much as I could so when my turn to contribute came I would be ready," Rick Owens told BoF Editor-at-Large Tim Blanks in the latest episode of the BoF Podcast. "I'm concentrating on absorbing as much information — aesthetic information — that will serve me and nourish me in the future."
The American designer, who has earned a cult following for his “‘grungy glamorous” aesthetic, has been spending the pandemic studying the work of English architect Edward William Godwin, as well as listening to operas like “Elektra” and “Salome” by German composer Richard Strauss.
Owens shared his thoughts on why the pandemic and political unrest has accelerated the conversation around responsibility in the fashion industry.
