The BoF Podcast: Stephen Jones Says the Constant Quest for Perfection Often Kills Spontaneity

LONDON, United Kingdom — For Stephen Jones, a prolific hatter and one of the most lauded milliners in modern memory, "hats and dressing up are a sign of optimism in spite of everything." In his storied career, which spans four decades, he has created visual masterpieces both under his namesake brand and as the artistic director of hats at Christian Dior.
"The purpose of fashion… is maybe to give people a dream," Jones told BoF Editor-at-Large Tim Blanks in the latest episode of The BoF Podcast. "To give people the idea of more fun times, a better life… something which is solely for their pleasure,"
