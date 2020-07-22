The BoF Podcast: Stephen Jones Says the Constant Quest for Perfection Often Kills Spontaneity

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.

LONDON, United Kingdom — For Stephen Jones, a prolific hatter and one of the most lauded milliners in modern memory, "hats and dressing up are a sign of optimism in spite of everything." In his storied career, which spans four decades, he has created visual masterpieces both under his namesake brand and as the artistic director of hats at Christian Dior.

"The purpose of fashion… is maybe to give people a dream," Jones told BoF Editor-at-Large Tim Blanks in the latest episode of The BoF Podcast. "To give people the idea of more fun times, a better life… something which is solely for their pleasure,"

For Jones, who has created hats for high-profile clients from Princess Diana to Rihanna, forced isolation has provided an opportunity for reflection and "just being able to focus on one thing," he told Blanks. "I've only ever done that in my first collection [and] that was 40 years ago. So in a funny way, I've been able to have the focus and the time to do something that I haven't been able to in 40 years."

"Fashion is that fabulous escapism that people yearn for," Jones said, and when it comes crafting intricate designs, he avoids the "constant quest for perfection because perfection often kills spontaneity."

As with many industry professionals across the globe, the pandemic and political unrest has signalled an opportunity for Jones to transform old practices and reshape the industry. "The one thing about fashion is it evolves," he said. "If it doesn't evolve it doesn't make sense."

Related Articles:

[ Stephen Jones and the Grammar of Hats ]

[ The BoF Podcast: Stephen Jones on the Craft of Millinery ]

Watch and listen to more #BoFLIVE conversations here. To contact The Business of Fashion with comments, questions, or speaker ideas please e-mail podcast@businessoffashion.com.