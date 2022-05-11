The Debrief: How Vacation Clothes Became Big Business

To subscribe to The Debrief, please follow this link.

Background:

Every spring, top fashion clients, influencers and insiders are whisked away to lush destinations like Monte Carlo and Capri to indulge in fabulous dinners and cocktail parties — and sneak a peek at brands’ resort collections. Resortwear, which began as a way for luxury houses to cater to wealthy, travelling clients halfway through the main season, now represents so much more as a meaningful driver of sales for retailers.

“It’s really attractive for the true luxury customer who sees these items as a fun way to accessorise a holiday, but it’s also an entry point for more aspirational and younger consumers,” said luxury correspondent Tamison O’Connor.

Key Insights:

As consumers start travelling and treating themselves again, luxury is betting big on vacation dressing.

Resortwear stands apart with more casual designs, lighter fabrics and lower prices. Brands aren’t just using these collections to attract travellers and true luxury consumers, but also to snag wealthy domestic clients and appeal to aspirational buyers.

Retailers are picking up on opportunities to engage wealthy consumers by building buzz with events and activations surrounding resortwear online and in stores.

Big brands are opening more stores and pop-up markets in vacation towns.

Luxury doesn’t expect growth in the segment to slow, even amid global economic turbulence, travel restrictions in China and skyrocketing inflation.

Additional Resources:

