The BoF Podcast Episode 6: Fashion’s Discrimination Problem

At VOICES 2016 Tim Blanks chaired a discussion on diversity and inclusion between president of IMG Models Ivan Bart, mixed-race model Joan Smalls and transgender American actress and model Hari Nef.

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast please follow this link.

Subscribe to BoF Professional for unlimited access to BoF articles, plus exclusive benefits for members.

To contact The Business of Fashion with comments, questions, or speaker ideas please e-mail podcast@businessoffashion.com.