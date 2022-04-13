Introducing ‘The Debrief,’ a New Podcast Hosted by Lauren Sherman

Fashion has the ability to move markets, shake up cultural norms and even transform society. But who — and what — are the forces driving major change?

We’re answering that question on The Debrief, a new weekly podcast series from The Business of Fashion, where we go beyond the industry’s glossy veneer to understand how the fashion business is evolving, from the inside out.

Hosted by BoF’s chief correspondent, Lauren Sherman, The Debrief will be your guide into the megalabels, indie upstarts and unforgettable personalities shaping the $2.5 trillion global fashion industry. Each week, Lauren will take you through a BoF Professional story — in conversation with our correspondents and industry experts — to unpack the analysis and insights you need to know to navigate an industry undergoing rapid change. From the rise of direct-to-consumer disruptors, to the rapid consolidation of the luxury industry, to cultural shifts turning beauty upside down, BoF covers it all.

The Debrief launches April 20, with new episodes released every Wednesday. Make sure to follow wherever you listen to podcasts to never miss an episode. Email Lauren with your feedback, ideas and tips at lauren.sherman@businessoffashion.com