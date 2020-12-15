default-output-block.skip-main
News & Analysis

The BoF Podcast: A Covid Survivor’s Story

When Sophia Neophitou-Apostolou, editor-in-chief of 10, returned home after a whirlwind month zipping between shows in fashion’s capitals last March, she thought she’d come down with a case of the ‘fashion month flu.’ What came next changed her perspective on both the industry and her life.
Sophia Neophitou-Apostolou.
Sophia Neophitou-Apostolou.
By
In partnership with

Beating Covid-19 was a battle as draining mentally as it was physically, 10 magazine editor Sophia Neophitou-Apostolou told BoF editor-at-large Tim Blanks during BoF VOICES 2020. “It’s not just a physical assault on your body, it’s a mental assault as well,” she said.

Neophitou-Apostolou contracted the disease and was admitted to hospital just after fashion month in March. She’s still recovering. The experience had made her reconsider both how she lives her own life (being “COVID-safe,” she said, is her top priority) and the way the fashion industry operates.

“It was a big wake-up call… we have to all of us contribute to things to change them.”

Find out more about #BoFVOICES here. To contact The Business of Fashion with comments, questions or speaker ideas please e-mail podcast@businessoffashion.com.

In This Article
Topics

