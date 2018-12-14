The BoF Podcast: Casey Gerald: ‘The Way We’re Taught to Live Has Got to Change’

OXFORDSHIRE, United Kingdom — From growing up “on the wrong side of the river” in Dallas, to studying at Ivy League schools and taking on the trials and tribulations of both Wall Street and entrepreneurship, Casey Gerald has lived an extraordinary life at the ripe age of 32.

Now, he has documented it all in his new memoir "There Will Be No Miracles Here," which informed the emotional and inspiring talk he gave to conclude VOICES 2018, with a deeply personal glimpse into his thoughts on identity, courage and spirituality.

