News & Analysis

The BoF Podcast | Clement Kwan and Mr Sherbinski: ‘Cannabis Has Its Rightful Place Here’

As weed becomes legal in more places, the founders of two of the category’s hottest lifestyle brands discuss its global potential.
Nick Blunden, Mr Sherbinski and Clement Kwan speak on stage during #BoFVOICES
By

OXFORDSHIRE, United Kingdom — For Mr (Mario) Sherbinski, the founder of California-based Sherbinskis, one of the world’s fastest-growing cannabis brands, the fact that he was asked to participate in VOICES indicates that the luxury industry is ready to take the business of marijuana seriously.

“I’m here to carry the flag,” he said on stage at BoF’s annual gathering for big thinkers. Sherbinski was joined by friend and colleague Clement Kwan, founder of California-based luxury cannabis label Beboe.

With the business of weed buoyed by increased legalisation in Canada and several US states, Kwan and Sherbinski have partnered to develop a new strain for Beboe, which was called “the Hermès of marijuana” by the New York Times.

Their VOICES appearance covered everything from their origin stories to their predictions for the global potential of the cannabis economy.

