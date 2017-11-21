The BoF Podcast Episode 13: Why Health and Wellness Is the Fashion Industry’s Biggest New Competitor

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
“Feeling good is the new looking good.” That was the mantra in the air at VOICES 2016, as entrepreneurs from the fields of health and wellness — including Jason Wachob, Amanda Chantal Bacon, Dr. Nigma Talib and Neil Grimmer.
Subscribe to BoF Professional for unlimited access to BoF articles, plus exclusive benefits for members.