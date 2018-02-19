The BoF Podcast Episode 37: Fashion and Philanthropy

Inspired by the rise of “clicktivism,” the model launched Elbi, a charitable-giving app designed to democratise philanthropy. On stage at VOICES, she questioned how technology can better serve local charities around the world. Read the full article and watch the video here.

To learn more about VOICES, BoF's annual gathering for big thinkers, in partnership with QIC Global Real Estate, visit our VOICES website and click here to request an invitation to attend.

Subscribe to BoF Professional for unlimited access to BoF articles, plus exclusive benefits for members.