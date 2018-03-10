The BoF Podcast: Inside Anna Dello Russo’s Big Reset

“We have to reset,” Anna Dello Russo tells Imran Amed in this week’s Inside Fashion podcast. “My present now needs oxygen … I need time to reset.”

Now, the street style star and Vogue Japan editor-at-large has embarked on her next chapter. After three decades in the industry, working her way up the ranks of Condé Nast Italia at Vogue and L’Uomo Vogue, Dello Russo — who describes herself as belonging to fashion’s old world — is taking a step back from street style stardom.

The death of mentor and friend Franca Sozzani was a turning point for Dello Russo. "That was a big era finito," she says. "Everything has to be invented again for me now." This contributed to Dello Russo's decision to auction off her expansive clothing collection for charity, documenting her street style legacy with the release of her book "AdR: Beyond Fashion."

Listen to the editor talk about her early career and rise to fashion fame, her new perspective on the fashion industry, why she decided to dismantle her archive and what’s next on the Dello Russo agenda.

