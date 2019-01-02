default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
News & Analysis

The BoF Podcast: Jasmine Hemsley: ‘We Must Demand a More Nurturing and Supportive Way of Life’

The chef, author and wellness expert said wellness is coming full circle with a focus on Ayurveda, an ancient Indian health system.
Jasmine Hemsley speaks on stage during BoF VOICES | Source: Getty Images for The Business of Fashion
By

OXFORDSHIRE, United Kingdom — Jasmine Hemsley, founder of Hemsley + Hemsley, chef, author and wellness expert took to the stage at VOICES 2018 to explain the science of Ayurveda, a health system with roots in India dating back thousands of years.

Hemsley believes in a balanced, yin-and-yang lifestyle centred around gut health, a concept she channeled into a pop-up café in the Maiyet Concept Store, East By West, and later a book. As for what this health system entails? Almond milk. Turmeric lattes. Herbalism. Meditation. Bone broth. Fermented goods. Slow cooking. Digestion. Yoga. Supplements. Mindfulness. Intermittent Fasting.

“It’s all Ayurveda, baby,” she said.

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast please follow this link.

Subscribe to BoF Professional for unlimited access to BoF articles, plus exclusive benefits for members.

To contact The Business of Fashion with comments, questions, or speaker ideas please e-mail podcast@businessoffashion.com.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
State of Fashion 2023
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
State of Fashion 2023