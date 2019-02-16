default-output-block.skip-main
The BoF Podcast: Sadhguru on Wellbeing and the Sustainability of Indian Textiles

Imran Amed sits down with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, accomplished yogi and founder of the Isha foundation, whose latest social movement is pushing for the use of sustainable and natural textiles in the fashion industry.
By

When it comes to some of the greatest challenges facing the fashion industry (and the wider world) Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has more than just jewels of wisdom to offer. The yogi, who founded the international non-profit Isha Foundation and has campaigned for a host of socioeconomic issues in India and beyond, is now turning his attention to the textile industry. The recent pivot to artificial materials and manufacturing, he argues, has undone “millennia” worth of traditions, to the detriment of India’s economic and industrial makeup. To counter this, Sadhguru is banking on America’s influence by using New York Fashion Week as his latest platform.

