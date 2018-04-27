default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
News & Analysis

The Business of Fashion Podcast Episode 48: How Fashion Brands Can Think Like a Startup

Twenty one-year-old venture capitalist and entrepreneur Patrick Finnegan shares his secrets to running a successful startup on stage at #BoFVOICES.
By

Patrick Finnegan is not your typical 21-year-old. Speaking in front of some of the fashion industry’s most influential figures at VOICES, BoF’s annual gathering for big thinkers in partnership with QIC Global Real Estate, the teenager showed wisdom beyond his years, having raised $10,000 for former US president Barack Obama’s campaign at the age of 12 and, in the process, earning himself an invitation to the inauguration in 2008. Today, he is a partner at New York-based fund TGZ Capital, which he founded with Jake Paul and Cameron Dallas. Watch the video here.

To learn more about VOICES, BoF's annual gathering for big thinkers, in partnership with QIC Global Real Estate, visit our VOICES website and click here to request an invitation to attend.

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast please follow this link.

Subscribe to BoF Professional for unlimited access to BoF articles, plus exclusive benefits for members.

To contact The Business of Fashion with comments, questions, or speaker ideas please e-mail podcast@businessoffashion.com.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
State of Fashion 2023
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
State of Fashion 2023