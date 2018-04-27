The Business of Fashion Podcast Episode 48: How Fashion Brands Can Think Like a Startup

Patrick Finnegan is not your typical 21-year-old. Speaking in front of some of the fashion industry’s most influential figures at VOICES, BoF’s annual gathering for big thinkers in partnership with QIC Global Real Estate, the teenager showed wisdom beyond his years, having raised $10,000 for former US president Barack Obama’s campaign at the age of 12 and, in the process, earning himself an invitation to the inauguration in 2008. Today, he is a partner at New York-based fund TGZ Capital, which he founded with Jake Paul and Cameron Dallas. Watch the video here.

