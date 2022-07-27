The Debrief | How Skims Took on Victoria’s Secret and Spanx

The Business of Fashion
Founded in 2019 by Kim Kardashian and retail veteran Jens Grede, “solution wear” line Skims has taken the fashion industry by storm, disrupting the sleepy shapewear category and fetching a $3.2 billion valuation following its Series B funding round in January 2022. Now, the brand is looking to launch new categories and in new geographies, and is eyeing brick-and-mortar and a potential IPO.
“Investors particularly like to talk about founder-product fit, and this really felt like a business that accomplished that,” said BoF’s Alexandra Mondalek.