The BoF Podcast: Tackling Systemic Racism in the Fashion Industry

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.

NEW YORK, United States — The anti-racism protests that erupted across the US over the last two months have brought conversations around racism in the fashion industry to the fore. In the latest #BoFLIVE event, BoF's Lauren Sherman spoke with Harlem Fashion Row Chief Executive Brandice Daniel, Sandrine Charles Consultancy Founder Sandrine Charles as well as brand and creative consultant Henrietta Gallina about combatting systemic racism in the fashion industry.

In order to implement meaningful change, brands must introduce clear, public goals for which they are accountable. Vague, performative messages will no longer suffice as employees and consumers put pressure on brands to deliver actionable progress. "When we talk about the problem, I always come back to equity and that's what I'm striving for," said Gallina. "We are no longer asking for the industry to support us, we are asking for the power structures to be rebuilt."

Companies must be holistic in their approach when tackling racism in the workplace. "It absolutely starts at the leadership level and C-suite level," Daniel said. "Black people have set the foundation for the fashion industry but we've never held leadership roles." Hiring a D&I chief, while a step in the right direction, doesn't hold much weight if anti-racism measures aren't implemented throughout the business, both from the bottom up and the top down.

"What's really important is that everyone else acknowledges where they have a privilege in this industry," said Charles, who is also the co-founder of the Black in Fashion Council. "Moving forward, they also have to do the work." Charles, Daniel and Gallina all underscored the importance of introspection and then action, particularly from white and non-Black people. Committed allies are a crucial step to moving the fashion industry forward. "It's essential that we do the work with everyone because there are various spaces that we don't have access to," Charles said.

Related Articles:

[ Op-Ed | Fashion Is Part of the Race Problem ]

[ Fashion Media Called Out Over Workplace Racism ]

[ How PR Firms Are Navigating Fashion’s Race Problem ]

Watch and listen to more #BoFLIVE conversations here. To contact The Business of Fashion with comments, questions, or speaker ideas please e-mail podcast@businessoffashion.com.