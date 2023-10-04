Paris: The Final Day — Last Women Standing

The Business of Fashion
Balenciaga, Valentino and Louis Vuitton all have their issues, writes Tim Blanks.
Sarah Burton saying goodbye to McQueen gives pause for reflection on the question of legacy. So does Rei Kawakubo with yet another exercise in abstraction.
After 10 years as creative director, Jonathan Anderson has defined a new attitude for the Spanish brand.
The fearlessness of Rick Owens and Daniel Roseberry at Schiaparelli ought to be inspirational for the fashion industry, writes Tim Blanks.
Tim Blanks is Editor-at-Large at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers designers, fashion weeks and fashion’s creative class.
BoF’s editors pick their favourite shows of the Spring/Summer 2024 season.
Save for a few outliers, simplicity reigned at Paris Fashion Week, writes Angelo Flaccavento.
