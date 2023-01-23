In Paris, the Return of the Silhouette

The Business of Fashion
Milan men’s fashion week was ruled by a return to rationality and rigour, writes Angelo Flaccavento.
From Martine Rose to Chateau Orlando, the Florentine trade show offered mix of reality and fiction, reports Angelo Flaccavento.
The new CFDA chairman will stage his runway show during February’s edition of NYFW, which will run Feb. 10 to 15. Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger and Peter Do were absent from the preliminary schedule.
The French luxury conglomerate has been competing with beauty giant Estée Lauder for the prized asset, emerging as the frontrunner, according to sources.