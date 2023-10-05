Top 10 Shows of the Season

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Miuccia Prada tells her own story at Miu Miu. How much of Virginie Viard’s is in Chanel?
Save for a few outliers, simplicity reigned at Paris Fashion Week, writes Angelo Flaccavento.
Balenciaga, Valentino and Louis Vuitton all have their issues, writes Tim Blanks.
Sarah Burton saying goodbye to McQueen gives pause for reflection on the question of legacy. So does Rei Kawakubo with yet another exercise in abstraction.