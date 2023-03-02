To the Moon and Back With Off-White

The Business of Fashion
The Business of Fashion
Both Owens and Virgil Abloh-successor Ib Kamara reckoned with the past without drowning in it, writes Tim Blanks.
Dior and Saint Laurent showcase the challenges that lie ahead for the keepers of Virgil Abloh’s legacy.
Executives at New Guards Group and LVMH reveal exclusively to BoF the ‘endless’ pipeline the designer left behind and their plans to harness his legacy to build a multi-billion-dollar brand.
The French brand, founded and run by Jean Touitou since 1987, is looking to the LVMH-backed private equity firm to help it scale internationally.
More than ever, the fashion industry is geared to generate buzz, but some brands are rethinking their dependence on marketing stunts.
The South African designer is taking a step back from the global stage by prioritising his local market, investing in DTC and working with new stockists across Africa.
Creative director Daniel Lee’s debut show underscored the luxury industry’s focus on designer shoes to drive growth, with a big nod to the hybrid glam-comfort styles that luxury customers now crave.