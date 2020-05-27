default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

#BoFLIVE: The Fate of Luxury Retail

Catch up on the #BoFLIVE conversation on what’s next for luxury retail as multi-brand retailers face increasing challenges during this time of uncertainty.

The author has shared a YouTube video.

You will need to accept and consent to the use of cookies and similar technologies by our third-party partners (including: YouTube, Instagram or Twitter), in order to view embedded content in this article and others you may visit in future.

By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

LONDON, United Kingdom — As part of the #BoFLIVE series, Executive Editor Lauren Sherman sat down with Browns Chief Executive and Farfetch Chief Brand Officer Holli Rogers and Retail Consultant Steve Dennis for a virtual discussion, reflecting on what’s next for luxury retail as multi-brand retailers face increasing challenges during this time of unprecedented uncertainty.

“Maybe this crisis will teach some of the retailers that have sat on the sidelines that they need to be fundamentally more agile and they must be building a culture of experimentation,” said Dennis. “This is a great time to be testing things… it’s too hard to figure out if something's going to work out by sitting in a conference room.”

The coronavirus crisis exacerbated the challenges that were already underway in the luxury retail market, where supply outweighs demand, brands compete for customers and discount culture has taken hold. Now that stores across the globe have closed their doors and as consumers are limiting their discretionary spending, retailers are enhancing their digital capabilities.

“A big part of luxury is the ceremony around the shopping experience,” Rogers said. “[It’s about] augmenting that retail experience… [because] the thing with online shopping is it becomes very functional ,and fundamentally that will be the biggest challenge moving forward.” Rogers predicts the future will involve more contactless shopping services and tech-enabled personalisation.

To participate in #BoFLive, BoF’s digital events series offering insight, advice and inspiration, visit our calendar where you can find details of upcoming digital events.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

The Party May Be Over, but LVMH Has Moves to Make

This week, softening sales growth at the French giant was the latest sign that the post-pandemic luxury boom is over, but chairman Bernard Arnault may be able to play the weak market to his advantage.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023