Luxury

Janaya Future Khan: “What Activism Really Means”

Janaya Future Khan on what the fight for social transformation, equality and justice for all looks like through the lens of one of the most compelling voices in activism today.
Janaya Future Khan
By

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.

Everybody is born into a script they didn’t write themselves, according to Janaya Future Khan. But activists like Khan seek to rewrite the narratives handed to them.

During a captivating and moving discourse at VOICES 2021, the non-binary activist, storyteller and former international ambassador for Black Lives Matter thoughtfully explained the differentiation between real activism that drives change and the crescendo of superficial proclamations that individuals and brands alike have used to fill social media in recent years.

“If we’re talking about what the work of activism really is, it’s about seeing the world as it is, not as we’re told,” they said. “Our job is to imagine change and make it true.”

This podcast is made in partnership with Klarna.

