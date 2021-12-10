Janaya Future Khan: “What Activism Really Means”

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.

Everybody is born into a script they didn’t write themselves, according to Janaya Future Khan. But activists like Khan seek to rewrite the narratives handed to them.

During a captivating and moving discourse at VOICES 2021, the non-binary activist, storyteller and former international ambassador for Black Lives Matter thoughtfully explained the differentiation between real activism that drives change and the crescendo of superficial proclamations that individuals and brands alike have used to fill social media in recent years.

“If we’re talking about what the work of activism really is, it’s about seeing the world as it is, not as we’re told,” they said. “Our job is to imagine change and make it true.”

