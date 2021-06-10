BoF Live: Marni’s Francesco Risso in Conversation With Tim Blanks

The Business of Fashion
In crafting the show for his January 2020 menswear collection in Milan, Marni creative director Francesco Risso was inspired by Prince Prospero, a character from Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Masque of the Red Death.” The use of the story about plague and aristocratic excess set in a Renaissance kingdom would prove prophetic given the fact that Covid-19 was soon to spread around the world.
In the latest BoF Live, editor-at-large Tim Blanks sits down with Risso to unpack his thoughts on the future of fashion and his role in it, as well as Risso’s self-proclaimed mission, to preserve craft — or, beautifully, slow and handmade things — in an increasingly digital world.
“There’s something really important that I’m quite attracted to, which is a sense of responsibility in terms of design and the fact that these pieces can be made by hand and they can be one of a kind, but they can still be enjoyed by people and produced in small portions,” Risso said.
