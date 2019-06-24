default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Amazon's New Beauty Store Poses Threat to Beauty Retailers

Following Amazon's announcement, shares of beauty retailer Ulta fell about 3 percent.
Amazon beauty
By
  • Reuters

SEATTLE, United States — Amazon.com Inc on Monday unveiled its online professional beauty store to sell supplies to licensed professional stylists, barbers and aestheticians, weighing on shares of other beauty retailers.

It would sell a wide range of brands from Wella Colour Charm and Rusk to OPI Professional, and other supplies typically found in salons and spas, Amazon said in a blog post.

Following Amazon's announcement, shares of beauty retailers Ulta Beauty Inc fell about 3 percent and those of Sally Beauty Holdings plummeted 9 percent.

Stylists can now find almost everything they need to run their business in a single store at low prices, with fast, free shipping in one to two days on eligible orders with Business Prime, Amazon said.

"Stylists can find more of what they need at great prices with convenient delivery options, freeing up their time to focus on what's important: their customers," said Steve Kann, director of customer driven experience, Amazon business.

Amazon said the buyers would need a state-issued cosmetology, barber, or aesthetician license to purchase products.

The company started in the 1990s as a bookseller and now has its footprints in sectors from cloud computing to groceries.

By Vibhuti Sharma; editor: Shinjini Ganguli.

Voices 2023