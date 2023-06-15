default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Beauty TikTok’s Latest Obsessions: From Hair Care to Spider-Man

The social media platform’s fascination with Marvel, curly hair routines and Danessa Myrick continues.
tiktok
The social media platform’s fascination with Marvel, curly hair routines and Danessa Myrick continues. (BoF Team)
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

Blink and you might miss TikTok’s news cycle. Here are the latest beauty trends and influencers users can’t stop talking about.

Not Your Mother’s Hair Influencer

TikTok influencer Greta Wilson uses her hair care routine to show how her 499,000 followers can discover (or rediscover) their curls. Wilson uses a combination of Not Your Mother’s hair products and a hair dryer with a diffuser application to achieve her bouncy blonde locks.

Danessa Myrick Does It Again

Danessa Myrick first created a cult TikTok following when the brand released its multi-chrome liquid eye pigments and Yummy Skin Glow Serum. The cosmetics company is now expanding its Yummy Skin collection to include Yummy Skin Soothing Serum Skin Tint Foundation. Users are highly anticipating the product’s release on June 16.

Spider-Man’s Latest Variant

With the release of the second Spider-Man movie, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” TikTok users show support by emulating characters in the film in their makeup looks.

