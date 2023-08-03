default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Beauty TikTok’s Latest Obsessions: Latte Looks, Radiant Skin and When Collaborations Don’t Live Up to the Hype

This week, TikTok can't stop talking about Hailey Bieber's coffee makeup, Westman Atelier and Charlotte Tilbury's deal with Disney.
This week, TikTok can’t stop talking about Hailey Bieber’s coffee makeup, Westman Atelier and Charlotte Tilbury’s deal with Disney.
This week, TikTok can’t stop talking about Hailey Bieber’s coffee makeup, Westman Atelier and Charlotte Tilbury’s deal with Disney. (BoF Team)
By

Learn why brown makeup is having a moment, TikTok’s trick to glowy skin and more.

The Hailey Bieber Effect

Now that Hailey Bieber has gone full-on with coffee-inspired, brown makeup, TikTokers are using all sorts of brown shades to get the latte look.

Gucci Fever

TikTok is newly taken with makeup artist Gucci Westman’s Westman Atelier, specifically the luxury brand’s Liquid Super Loaded All-Over sheer illuminating drops. The complexion product gives off a glowy, no makeup makeup look. But with a prestige price point of $58, some users are already turning to dupes like Saie’s Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Illuminating Serum and Drunk Elephant’s D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops.

Where Dreams Disappoint

Social media fans were let down when learning that Charlotte Tilbury’s much-anticipated Disney collection wasn’t actually a new lineup of products. The beauty brand imprinted its logo onto existing best-sellers like its Magic Cream and Tilbury stars in an animated short. One TikTok user complained saying, “So it’s the same product, but with Tinkerbell on it.”

