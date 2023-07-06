Beauty TikTok’s Latest Obsessions: Mikayla Nogueira’s Wedding and Gen-Z’s Lip Craze

The Business of Fashion
Wealthy shoppers looking for exclusive beauty products and bespoke experiences have been underserved. But that may change soon, according to The State of Fashion: Beauty.
From her vantage point as managing partner at a global private equity firm, Glynn explores for The State of Fashion: Beauty the enduring opportunities beauty provides investors.
Lines found in Target, CVS and Walmart have found success with stylish packaging and ingredient-forward storytelling at a low price point. That makes them hot commodities for would-be acquirers.
This week, Kering’s beauty strategy came into focus when the world’s second largest luxury fashion group announced that it is acquiring the niche fragrance brand Creed at a price close to $3 billion.