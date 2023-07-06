Beauty TikTok’s Latest Obsessions: Mikayla Nogueira’s Wedding and Gen-Z’s Lip Craze

Catch up on the social platform’s latest influencer wedding, new product reissues and its lipstick obsession.

Wedding Bells

Move over Sofia Richie. TikTok has been inundated with videos from beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira’s wedding on July 1. The Boston-based beauty guru invited several TikTok influencers to her Newport, Rhode Island wedding, including Dylan Mulvaney, Chris Olsen and James Charles. Makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and hairstylist Chris Appleton created her wedding look. Not one to miss out on a sales opportunity, Nogueira created a lip kit in collaboration with E.l.f., which according to beauty influencer sold out in 18 minutes.

Glossier Reissues

After TikTok and Instagram lovers demanded the brand reissue discontinued shades, Glossier re-released Ultralip in Cranberry and Pisces — the latter now renamed as Pony. In the last two years, Glossier has become known to give the customer what it wants; it relaunched its Boy Brow pomade in new shades and packaging on June 28.

What’s Going on With TikTok’s Lipstick Obsession?

BeautyTok has announced 2023 as the year of the lip. And brands have responded accordingly, releasing new products like Kosas’ Weightless Lip, Gisou’s Lip Oil Golden Shimmer Glow and Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur in the last month.