Beauty TikTok’s Latest Obsessions

Trends cycle through TikTok with just a swipe. Here are the latest beauty crazes users can’t stop talking about.

What’s Happening With Tarte?

This week, beauty TikTok has been busy dissecting Tarte’s latest influencer trip, which took place in Miami last weekend as the city hosted a Formula 1 Grand Prix race. In a now-deleted video, Bria Jones, an influencer who was invited on the trip, said that she ultimately decided not to attend, claiming that the brand offered her a different itinerary than other invited influencers that didn’t include access to all events, a discrepancy that she said made her feel like a “second-tier” person.

In a TikTok video responding to Jones’ claims, Maureen Kelly, Tarte’s founder and chief executive officer said there had been a miscommunication and all invited influencers had access to the same events. Jones followed up her initial video with another walking back her claims, explaining that she and Tarte were now “on the same page” and there had been “miscommunication on both ends.”

Tarte’s influencer trips have become synonymous with online conversation and at times, controversy. A January trip to Dubai sparked speculation (and outrage) over the trip’s costs, while the brand’s April trip to Turks and Caicos attracted attention from users who noticed a difference in hotel room size between Sri Lankan influencer Cynthia Victor and other attendees, who were housed in suites. Victor said while the issue may seem like a “first world problem,” as a woman of colour, she felt it went deeper. “It was never about the size of the room,” Victor said in a response video. “It’s about getting treated equally to my counterparts and coworkers.”

Products TikTok Would Repurchase

Earlier this year it was “deinfluencing,” now, TikTokers like Innasya Mackenzie and Valeria Deldinova are sharing their product recommendations by focussing on the items they would repurchase if they “lost their makeup bag.” Popular products mentioned include Rare Beauty’s blush and bronzer, Saie Beauty’s foundation and Huda Beauty’s easy bake powder.

It’s Taylor’s World

Taylor Swift fans are treating the Eras tour like their own personal Met Gala, sharing their elaborate, sequinned outfits and over-the-top makeup looks featuring items like face gems on TikTok.

America’s Royal Wedding

Over two weeks on, TikTok remains infatuated with the wedding of Sofia Richie, the daughter of singer Lionel Richie, to music executive Elliot Grainge. On the app, users who dubbed the occasion “America’s Royal Wedding” are posting videos recreating Richie’s bridal fashion and beauty looks, while Richie’s wedding makeup artist, Pati Dubroff, shared the products she used on the day.