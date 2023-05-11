Beauty TikTok’s Latest Obsessions

The Business of Fashion
TikTok fanatics are discovering new or smaller lines like Juliette Has a Gun and Parfums de Marly, which have been around for a collective 31 years.
When a beauty product transcends its original value proposition, such as cleansing hands or moisturising skin, it can offer consumers desired forms of cultural capital.
The Brazilian-inspired body-care brand taps the “Euphoria” actress to grow its fragrance-loving Gen-Z audience.