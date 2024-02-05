Why Fast Fashion Can’t Seem to Crack Beauty

The Business of Fashion
The brand has mastered the art of quick, trendy fashion. But it remains to be seen if it has the right formula for beauty.
In a surprising shakeup Wednesday, the Swedish fast fashion chain promoted longtime executive Daniel Ervér to CEO. Critics say his lack of outside experience will make it all the more difficult for H&M to embark on a necessary transformation.
The line, Blu & Green, uses plastic-free packaging, and will be available on the brand’s e-commerce site on Monday.
After departing the UK in 2005, the beauty retailer returned to London’s Westfield White City mall in 2023. More stores are to come, said Sarah Boyd, Sephora UK managing director.
As categories like body care, complexion and sunscreen take off industry wide, it’s unclear if beauty brands or retailers are steering the ship.
A masterclass from Topicals and more.