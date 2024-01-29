How to Win Over Investors in a Beauty Downturn

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Beauty brands are readying for another tumultuous year. Demand is strong, but growth remains challenging with rising customer acquisition costs and a bearish funding climate.
The last of now-bankrupt Amyris’ consumer brands have new owners.
Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.
Pink hair anxiety and the mascara arms race.
The celebrity founder debuted her third attempt at makeup today under her newish label SKKN. But in a much more crowded market, it’s unclear what impact the line can and will have.
Gen Alpha has become increasingly captive with beauty, but as their preferences and purchasing power changes, beauty labels need to find the right mix of messaging and product to keep them coming back for more.
No longer the domain of the elite, lash extensions, brow treatments, injectables and more have become part of mainstream consumers’ beauty maintenance routines. But online backlash is brewing against growing pressure for elaborate upkeep.