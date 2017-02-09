default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

L'Oréal Confirms It Is Considering Sale of The Body Shop

The Body Shop has not performed as well as the wider company, with a 6-percent decline in sales in the fourth quarter of 2016.
The Body Shop | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Associated Press

PARIS, France — French cosmetics maker L'Oréal confirms it is considering the sale of its retail unit The Body Shop.

In the company's earnings release, chief executive officer Jean-Paul Agon said "it has been decided to explore all strategic options" for the subsidiary, but that the company had made no decisions yet. The Financial Times had earlier reported that the business could be sold for about €1 billion ($1.1 billion).

The Body Shop has not performed as well as the wider company, with a 6-percent decline in sales in the fourth quarter of 2016. L'Oréal's overall sales rose 5 percent in the same period.

Its net income, however, fell to €3.1 billion last year from €3.3 billion in 2015 due to one-time charges it booked.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

The Business of Beauty’s Haul of Fame

Welcome to Haul of Fame, a weekly roundup of the biggest beauty moments of the week, why they matter … and why some of them might not, even though they sure are gorgeous.

On TikTok Shop, Any Beauty Product Can Be a Viral Star

The platform’s freewheeling approach to e-commerce has opened the floodgates for established labels, grey-market sellers and influencers to entice beauty shoppers to buy. But with little oversight over fake product listings, brands must negotiate how much control they want to give over to the app.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023