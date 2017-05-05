Revlon Reports First Quarter Loss

NEW YORK, United States — Revlon Inc. on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $37.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 23 cents per share.

The beauty products maker posted revenue of $594.9 million in the period.

Revlon shares have dropped 13 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 31 percent in the last 12 months.