The Business of Beauty Haul of Fame: La Vie en Rosé

The celebrity founder debuted her third attempt at makeup today under her newish label SKKN. But in a much more crowded market, it’s unclear what impact the line can and will have.
Gen Alpha has become increasingly captive with beauty, but as their preferences and purchasing power changes, beauty labels need to find the right mix of messaging and product to keep them coming back for more.
No longer the domain of the elite, lash extensions, brow treatments, injectables and more have become part of mainstream consumers’ beauty maintenance routines. But online backlash is brewing against growing pressure for elaborate upkeep.
The men’s market is a tiny fraction of the overall beauty industry. That hasn’t stopped a slew of brands trying to grow its appeal.