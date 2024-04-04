Skincare Products Don’t Have Sell-By Dates. Should They?

The Business of Fashion
The US mega-chain is continuing to build out its assortment of prestige beauty brands and services.
A proposed class action case against Sephora over its “Clean at Sephora” badge has been dismissed by a New York district court judge.
The European Union is cracking down on beauty brands’ claims that their products are 'free of' certain ingredients. That presents a challenge to clean beauty brands that base their image around the 'made without' ideology.
Fashion newsletters have won loyal followings, but beauty authors are still finding their footing between commentary and shopping links.
Typebea was created as a joint venture with Australian beauty entrepreneur Anna Lahey.
Outgoing group CEO André Hoffmann is taking a majority stake in the brand, while Grown Alchemist CEO Anna Teal will have minority ownership.
The global industry is turning its attention towards India with a slew of international brands bringing their best selling products to the subcontinent. But local lines are leveraging their close proximity to the customer to produce products that have a perfect market fit for regional shoppers and the diaspora alike.