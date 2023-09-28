Tyler, the Fragrance Creator

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
E.l.f.’s $355 million acquisition of Naturium doesn’t change the fact that most influencer, actor and musician-fronted brands need to radically rethink their approach.
Evan Mock, Harry Styles, Brad Pitt, Jared Leto and many more famous men are banking on the blurring gender binary, or simply the novelty factor, to propel their brands to the top of a crowded market.
TikTok fanatics are discovering new or smaller lines like Juliette Has a Gun and Parfums de Marly, which have been around for a collective 31 years.
The line, which makes up more than half of the designer’s total business, is revving up its ambitions, with new retail partners and a new category launch: fragrance.
In New York City, leaders from Shiseido, Victoria Beckham Beauty, Aēsop and Glossier joined The Business of Beauty’s executive editor, Priya Rao, to hear her insights on the evolving opportunities in the sector.
Designer collaborations with beauty lines can offer shoppers status, but it’s unclear which party benefits more.
“Longevity” has become beauty’s latest buzzword for everything from topical moisturizers and supplements to herbal infusions and MRIs.