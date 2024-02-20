Ozempic Hype House Backfires in WeightWatchers Brand Misstep

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Famed for speedy weight loss, the effects of the prescription-only drug are now shifting beauty standards.
Eli Lilly & Co. cautioned against using its popular diabetes and obesity drugs for “cosmetic weight loss” as off-label use of the medications has skyrocketed and shortages ensued.
The telemedicine company has introduced prescriptions for weight loss, but is waiting on supply chain stability for the GLP-1 class of drugs that includes Ozempic and Wegovy.
Prose’s custom hair products have earned it a devoted following and $135 million in annual sales. Now, it’s hoping it can repeat its success with a new personalised skin care offering.
First with Gwyneth Paltrow and now with TikTok’s Gen-Z beauty queens, Kosas has charted a course to growth through rebranding, new products and customer base expansion.
How women are claiming their space… and their blow dry routines.
Suddenly, people are talking about backstage beauty again, largely thanks to the ghostly looks McGrath created for John Galliano. Just as surprising: her brand didn’t immediately come out with a new product. Did we just witness an actual, authentic moment of artistic genius at fashion week of all places?